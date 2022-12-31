Short Interest in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVIW) Drops By 68.0%

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVIW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTVIW remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 32,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,737. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.96.

Institutional Trading of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $172,000.

