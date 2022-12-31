Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Expands By 171.9%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, an increase of 171.9% from the November 30th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FEP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.18. 88,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,530. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87.

