Short Interest in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Increases By 74.8%

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,700 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the November 30th total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

NYSE FF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 285,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,394. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $355.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.85.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 301,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FutureFuel by 141.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 206,869 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 69.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 105,922 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FF. StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

