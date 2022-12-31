Short Interest in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Decreases By 60.0%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Global X Education ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Global X Education ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. Global X Education ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.
Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Education ETF
