Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Rises By 78.6%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Greenbriar Capital Trading Down 4.2 %
GEBRF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.92. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Greenbriar Capital has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.25.
Greenbriar Capital Company Profile
