Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Rises By 78.6%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Greenbriar Capital Trading Down 4.2 %

GEBRF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.92. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Greenbriar Capital has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is focused developing a 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico; and acquisition and development of wind projects.

