Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Drops By 19.1%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 102,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,350,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth $5,943,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth $3,225,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 61,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OMAB stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $61.84. 62,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $71.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 34.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

OMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

