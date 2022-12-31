Short Interest in Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Drops By 69.3%

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the November 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Haitong Bank cut shares of Haitong Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

HTNGF stock remained flat at $0.65 during trading on Friday. Haitong Securities has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Haitong Securities Co, Ltd. operates as a securities company primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. It operates through Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trading and Institution, Finance Lease, and Others segments. The Wealth Management segment offers securities and futures brokering and dealing, investment consulting, and wealth management services, as well as financial services, such as margin financing, securities lending, stock pledge, etc.

