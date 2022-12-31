Short Interest in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expands By 31.9%

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 35,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,957,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.2% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a market cap of $331.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.04). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

