Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Grows By 122.2%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Jerash Holdings (US)

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

NASDAQ JRSH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.89. 20,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,806. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.83 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

