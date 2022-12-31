Short Interest in Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Grows By 25.9%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 449,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,663.0 days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance

Shares of Komercní banka, a.s. stock remained flat at $32.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. Komercní banka, a.s. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

