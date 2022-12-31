Short Interest in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Increases By 91.4%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the November 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $27,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,475,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,718 shares of company stock worth $1,653,303. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 888,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.72. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LNTH. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

