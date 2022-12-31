Short Interest in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Rises By 166.7%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 69.1% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Logan Ridge Finance Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRFC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.49.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:LRFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 87.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.