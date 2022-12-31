Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Decreases By 69.1%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the November 30th total of 275,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MCR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.15. 286,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,882. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.0447 dividend. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

About MFS Charter Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 579.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 263,611 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 406,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 199,754 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 175,818 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 129,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 60,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.