Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Decreases By 69.1%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the November 30th total of 275,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE MCR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.15. 286,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,882. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42.
MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.0447 dividend. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
