Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Rises By 53.1%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMT. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 609,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 344,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,778. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0322 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

