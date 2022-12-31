Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Grows By 44.8%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Monarch Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Monarch Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBARF traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.04. 47,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,802. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.17. Monarch Mining has a 12 month low of 0.03 and a 12 month high of 0.61.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

