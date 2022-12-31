Short Interest in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYW) Grows By 80.7%

Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the November 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Monterey Bio Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 286,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Stock Up 61.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTRYW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,229. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

About Monterey Bio Acquisition

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

