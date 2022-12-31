Short Interest in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Expands By 77.2%

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,900 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the November 30th total of 467,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at National Bank

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,236.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,225. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NBHC stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 108,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,542. National Bank has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.38 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NBHC. DA Davidson increased their target price on National Bank to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

