Short Interest in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Decreases By 21.4%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,030,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 19,120,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 2,465,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,874. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 344.83%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,755,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $85,537,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

