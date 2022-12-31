Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declines By 28.3%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 238,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,600. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84.
Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
Featured Stories
