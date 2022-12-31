Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declines By 28.3%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 238,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,600. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

