Short Interest in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Drops By 21.7%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMI remained flat at $10.08 during midday trading on Friday. 81,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,884. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $3,908,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,107,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 94,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

