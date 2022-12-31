Short Interest in Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY) Expands By 92.2%

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the November 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACY. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relativity Acquisition by 12.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Relativity Acquisition alerts:

Relativity Acquisition Trading Down 8.3 %

RACY traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. 55,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,823. Relativity Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Relativity Acquisition Company Profile

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relativity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relativity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.