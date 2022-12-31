Short Interest in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Rises By 40.6%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,600 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 358,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,036.0 days.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SUVPF remained flat at $377.00 during trading hours on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $305.00 and a 1-year high of $600.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.00.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SUVPF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.