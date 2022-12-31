Short Interest in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Rises By 40.6%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,600 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 358,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,036.0 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SUVPF remained flat at $377.00 during trading hours on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $305.00 and a 1-year high of $600.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.00.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Featured Stories

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

