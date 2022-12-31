Short Interest in Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Expands By 28.7%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,300 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 3,806,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Scentre Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STGPF remained flat at $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Scentre Group has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

About Scentre Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.