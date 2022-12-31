Short Interest in SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Decreases By 29.4%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

SCIA stock remained flat at $3.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.48. SCI Engineered Materials has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.27%.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products.

