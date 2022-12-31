Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Expands By 56.3%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
SEEK Price Performance
Shares of SKLTY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. 953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,559. SEEK has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78.
About SEEK
