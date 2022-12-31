Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Expands By 56.3%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of SKLTY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. 953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,559. SEEK has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

