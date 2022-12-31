Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Rises By 45.6%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SSEZY. Citigroup lifted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,486 ($17.93) to GBX 1,664 ($20.08) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,988.00.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 37,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

SSE Cuts Dividend

SSE Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Read More

