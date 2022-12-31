Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Drops By 40.4%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,200 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the November 30th total of 1,676,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.6 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.89) to €4.70 ($5.00) in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

OTCMKTS TEFOF remained flat at $3.67 during trading hours on Friday. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

