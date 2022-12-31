Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Drops By 40.4%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,200 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the November 30th total of 1,676,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.89) to €4.70 ($5.00) in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
Telefónica Price Performance
OTCMKTS TEFOF remained flat at $3.67 during trading hours on Friday. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefónica (TEFOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.