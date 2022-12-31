Short Interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Drops By 22.7%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,980,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 31,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 7,413,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,398,327. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 252,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 656,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

