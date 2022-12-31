Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Declines By 48.8%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBIO traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $19.13. 86,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,564. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%.
Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
