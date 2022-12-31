Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Declines By 48.8%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBIO traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $19.13. 86,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,564. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at $914,959.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $1,198,707 in the last 90 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

