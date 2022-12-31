Short Interest in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Rises By 100.0%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBS opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

About Texas Community Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCBS Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.64% of Texas Community Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

