Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Rises By 86.9%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the November 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

SWGAY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.19. 55,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $16.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWGAY shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.50.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

