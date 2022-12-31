Short Interest in Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Drops By 22.2%

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tiger Brands Price Performance

TBLMY stock remained flat at $13.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. Tiger Brands has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.02.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

