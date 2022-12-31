Short Interest in Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Drops By 22.2%

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Tiger Brands Price Performance
TBLMY stock remained flat at $13.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. Tiger Brands has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.02.
Tiger Brands Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tiger Brands (TBLMY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.