Short Interest in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Grows By 20.2%

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of UBCP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.72. 578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522. United Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $87.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47.
United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.10%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBCP. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in United Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.
United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.
