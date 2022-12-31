Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Expands By 51.4%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the November 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSF opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $53.58 and a 52-week high of $65.79.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter.

