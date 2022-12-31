Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Expands By 51.4%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the November 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSF opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $53.58 and a 52-week high of $65.79.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
