Short Interest in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Grows By 27.3%

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WAFD stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAFD. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

