Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 32.6% in December

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $24.93. 36,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,418. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SMMNY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($57.45) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.53.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

