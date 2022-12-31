SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Up 73.7% in December

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the November 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverSun Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 230,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

SilverSun Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

SSNT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 4,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. SilverSun Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

(Get Rating)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.