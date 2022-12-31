Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.00 million-$762.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $753.32 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.02-0 EPS.

Smartsheet Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.36. 771,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,221. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,381.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,873 shares of company stock valued at $735,687 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 132.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

