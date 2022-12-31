Smith Anglin Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $141.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.