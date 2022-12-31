Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys Shares of 628 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $365.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

