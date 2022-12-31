Smith Anglin Financial LLC Takes $35.01 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 605,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,013,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 7.4% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $58.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $62.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

