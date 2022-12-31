SOMESING Reaches Market Cap of $36.93 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $36.93 million and $65,941.37 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00463108 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.81 or 0.02917323 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,914.57 or 0.29634160 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,369,974 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

