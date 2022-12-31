SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.7% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

