SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 321,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,733,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,152 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

