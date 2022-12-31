SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 2.6% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,635,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,102,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,999,000 after buying an additional 278,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

