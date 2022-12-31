Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 0.5% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.05. 53,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,162. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.55. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $91.37 and a 12 month high of $127.90.

