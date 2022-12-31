Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in December

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.4 days.
OTCMKTS SNMSF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
