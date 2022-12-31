Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in December

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.4 days.

Spin Master Price Performance

OTCMKTS SNMSF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

SNMSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

