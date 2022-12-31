Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 368,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 38.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 825,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 524,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,758. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

