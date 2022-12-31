Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Update

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,900 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the November 30th total of 443,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Up 4.7 %

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund stock traded up 0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 11.70. 845,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,600. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 11.44. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a twelve month low of 9.40 and a twelve month high of 16.65.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

