Square Token (SQUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $44.47 Million

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Square Token token can now be purchased for approximately $21.50 or 0.00129582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Square Token has a total market cap of $44.47 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 22.39918835 USD and is down -17.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $7,099,961.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

